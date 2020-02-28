Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit money at KFC

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help identifying two people, in reference to counterfeit money.

On February 22 - two subjects entered the KFC on South US Highway 41.

One male subject handed another male a fake $100 bill that he used to pay for the order.

The first suspect is a white male, thin build, beard, and glasses. The second white male appears to be older, thin build with no facial hair.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.