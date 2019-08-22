Clear

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help locating Conlee Turner.

Turner is wanted on felony charges of Dealing a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession.

Turner is 20 years old, 6 feet 6 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes. Known addresses are 6886 South Sullivan Place, along with 5 Waycross in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scattered showers before a cool off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

Image

THS Football

Image

West Vigo volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'