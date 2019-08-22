Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives need your help locating Conlee Turner.
Turner is wanted on felony charges of Dealing a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession.
Turner is 20 years old, 6 feet 6 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes. Known addresses are 6886 South Sullivan Place, along with 5 Waycross in Terre Haute.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
