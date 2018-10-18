Crime Stoppers: Caught on camera stealing a car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the individuals involved in a vehicle theft.

According to Vigo County Sheriff detectives, on October 2nd a victim reported the theft of his green 1986 Chevrolet Camaro from a fenced-in area located in the 4000 Block of N. 13th Street.

Detectives believe that three male suspects are responsible for this theft.

The first vehicle appears to be a white and black truck that is similar to, if not, a Chevrolet Avalanche.

The second vehicle is a gray older model pickup truck with rust and body damage.

If you have any information relevant to this case, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP or go online at WTHITV.com and follow the links. Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest.