VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the individuals involved in a vehicle theft.
According to Vigo County Sheriff detectives, on October 2nd a victim reported the theft of his green 1986 Chevrolet Camaro from a fenced-in area located in the 4000 Block of N. 13th Street.
Detectives believe that three male suspects are responsible for this theft.
The first vehicle appears to be a white and black truck that is similar to, if not, a Chevrolet Avalanche.
The second vehicle is a gray older model pickup truck with rust and body damage.
If you have any information relevant to this case, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP or go online at WTHITV.com and follow the links. Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Related Content
- Crime Stoppers: Caught on camera stealing a car
- Crime Stoppers: Stealing from the Jail
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - James J Mahurin
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Brandon A Stuthers
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Matthew R Beeler
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Wade Bush Anshutz
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Christopher Campbell
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Jessica Rose Scank