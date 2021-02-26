Crime Stoppers: Burglary on East Woodsmall Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying suspects in this case, involving a burglary that occurred on February 9th on East Woodsmall Drive.

Although some images are somewhat grainy, please take a look. The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored F-150 with what appears to be chrome trim.

One suspect appears to be a white male, wearing a ball cap and Carhart-style jacket.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.