Crime Stoppers: Bogus checks at Hobby Lobby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a Fraud case.

Detectives are investigating a fraud at Hobby Lobby on S US Hwy 41.

A female entered the store and later presented a check which turned out to be fraudulent.

According to Hobby Lobby, a similar instance has also occurred in their Illinois Store.

If you recognize her or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You can also call Detective Mary Parmer at 812-462-3226 Ext 7340.

You could receive up to $1,000.00 if your tip leads to an arrest.