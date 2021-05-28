Crime Stoppers: Battery at Walmart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help solving a battery that occurred on May 17th at Walmart in southern Vigo County.

According to a Walmart employee, she asked to see a customer’s receipt for merchandise that was in her possession.

After a short discussion, the suspect attempted to leave the store and struck the employee with her shopping cart knocking her to the ground.

Take a look at the images captured from the security video.

The suspect appears to be a white female with long blonde hair.

She also appears to have left the scene in a large white SUV.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.