Crime Stoppers: Academy Sports theft

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help identifying an individual involved in an Academy Sports theft. On March 5th a white male entered the store and grabbed several articles of clothing and other miscellaneous merchandise before fleeing the store without paying. Once outside, the suspect entered a small, black car that left the scene westbound on Springhill Drive.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.