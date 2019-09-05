Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
On August 30th, 2019, a female was reported selling a four-wheeler in North Terre Haute.
The female stated on August 30th, a male subject met with her at her home to look at the four-wheeler.
The male subject ended up purchasing the four-wheeler and handed her an envelope containing $1,700. The envelope contained 17-$100 bills.
Later that day, the victim tried using one of the $100 bills at which time she learned the money she received from the sale was counterfeit.
Detectives need your help in identifying two individuals.
The suspects were in a Black Ford F-150 two-door, 4x4 with an Illinois plate.
The driver stayed in the truck, however, the passenger was a white male approximately, 300 lbs and at least 6 foot tall. He was described as scruffy looking with long blonde hair.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
