Five arrested during The Wabash Valley's Most Wanted

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - WTHI once again teamed up with Crime Stoppers to take some of the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted off the streets. So far, thanks to your tips 5 indiviguals have been taken off our streets.
Below, you will find some of the men and women police are actively searching for.
If you know their location, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP...and remember, your call is anonymous and you could receive a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
---------------------------------------
Troy Bemis
Age: 56
White Male
6 ft 4 in
170 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
WANTED FOR
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
----------------------------------
Tiffany Jo Regester
Age: 35
White Female
5 ft 3 in
140 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
WANTED FOR
Identity Deception
------------------------------------------------
Sierra L Harrington
Age: 33
White Female
5 ft 8 in
140 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Brown
WANTED FOR
Two counts Dealing in Methamphetamine, Two counts Possession of Methamphetamine, Two counts Maintaining Common Nuisance
Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia
--------------------------------------------------
Samuel D. Gustin - Captured
Age: 24
White male
5 ft 8 in
200 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
WANTED FOR
Burglary
Intimidation, Resisting Law Enforcement, Invasion of Privacy, False Informing
------------------------------------
Robert E. Kirkman
Age: 46
White male
5 ft 8 in
177 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
WANTED FOR
Failure to Appear for Auto Theft
Two counts Dealing in Methamphetamine, Two counts of possession of methamphetamine
----------------------------------------
Robert C. Grayless
Age: 50
White male
5 ft 10 in
220 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
WANTED FOR
Domestic Battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 yrs old,
Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery already previously convicted of a battery
---------------------------------------------------
Patrick R. Grady
Age: 41
Black male
5 ft 11 in
200 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
WANTED FOR
Domestic Battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 yrs old
---------------------------------------------------
Matthew M. Jones - Captured
Age: 32
White male
6 ft 4 in
260 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
WANTED FOR
Conversion
Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm
------------------------------------------------
Leo R Leclercq - Captured
Age: 47
White male
6 ft 2 in
200 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
WANTED FOR
Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
------------------------------------
Ervin M. Price - Captured
Age 35
Black male
5 ft 7 in
175 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
WANTED FOR
Four counts Dealing in Cocaine, Four counts Possession of Cocaine, Four counts Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Escape from Lawful Detention
-----------------------------------------
Elijah J. Dunham
Age: 19
Black male
5 ft 11 in
245 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
WANTED FOR
Dealing in Marijuana, Maintaining Common Nuisance, Possession of Paraphernalia
