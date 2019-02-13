Five arrested during The Wabash Valley's Most Wanted

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - WTHI once again teamed up with Crime Stoppers to take some of the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted off the streets. So far, thanks to your tips 5 indiviguals have been taken off our streets.

Below, you will find some of the men and women police are actively searching for.

If you know their location, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP...and remember, your call is anonymous and you could receive a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

---------------------------------------

Troy Bemis

Age: 56

White Male

6 ft 4 in

170 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

WANTED FOR

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

----------------------------------

Tiffany Jo Regester

Age: 35

White Female

5 ft 3 in

140 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

WANTED FOR

Identity Deception

------------------------------------------------

Sierra L Harrington

Age: 33

White Female

5 ft 8 in

140 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Brown

WANTED FOR

Two counts Dealing in Methamphetamine, Two counts Possession of Methamphetamine, Two counts Maintaining Common Nuisance

Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia

--------------------------------------------------

Samuel D. Gustin - Captured

Age: 24

White male

5 ft 8 in

200 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

WANTED FOR

Burglary

Intimidation, Resisting Law Enforcement, Invasion of Privacy, False Informing

------------------------------------

Robert E. Kirkman

Age: 46

White male

5 ft 8 in

177 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

WANTED FOR

Failure to Appear for Auto Theft

Two counts Dealing in Methamphetamine, Two counts of possession of methamphetamine

----------------------------------------

Robert C. Grayless

Age: 50

White male

5 ft 10 in

220 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

WANTED FOR

Domestic Battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 yrs old,

Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery already previously convicted of a battery

---------------------------------------------------

Patrick R. Grady

Age: 41

Black male

5 ft 11 in

200 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

WANTED FOR

Domestic Battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 yrs old

---------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Jones - Captured

Age: 32

White male

6 ft 4 in

260 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

WANTED FOR

Conversion

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm

------------------------------------------------

Leo R Leclercq - Captured

Age: 47

White male

6 ft 2 in

200 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

WANTED FOR

Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

------------------------------------

Ervin M. Price - Captured

Age 35

Black male

5 ft 7 in

175 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

WANTED FOR

Four counts Dealing in Cocaine, Four counts Possession of Cocaine, Four counts Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Escape from Lawful Detention

-----------------------------------------

Elijah J. Dunham

Age: 19

Black male

5 ft 11 in

245 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

WANTED FOR

Dealing in Marijuana, Maintaining Common Nuisance, Possession of Paraphernalia