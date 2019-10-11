Crime Stoppers: 2 males broke in to the You Store It

This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
On September 17th around 2;30am two male subjects broke into three storage units at You Store It on South 14th 1/2 street.
The suspects took several firearms among other items.
Take a look at these images detectives are needing your help identifying these individuals.
Suspect one is a white male, heavy build, wearing a ball cap, t-shirt with the number 23.
Suspect two is also a white male, medium build wearing chicago bulls ball cap and a chevrolet t-shirt.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
