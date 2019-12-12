Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help locating a wanted man.

Chase Grizzel is wanted for dealing marijuana.

Grizzel is 23-years-old, 6 feet 4inches, around 240 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 1608 Crawford Street in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.