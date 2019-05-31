Crews working to create Climbing Cafe on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Top Guns on Terre Haute's south side will have a new addition.
News 10 spoke with the owners of Climbing Cafe.
Crews are currently in the process of building the facility.
It will allow rock climbing enthusiasts to do some indoor climbing.
Owners say they would eventually like to make their business into a chain.
The Climbing Cafe will open sometime in July.
