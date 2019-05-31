Clear

Crews working to create Climbing Cafe on Terre Haute's south side

It will allow rock climbing enthusiasts to do some indoor climbing.

Posted: May 31, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Top Guns on Terre Haute's south side will have a new addition.

News 10 spoke with the owners of Climbing Cafe.

Crews are currently in the process of building the facility.

Owners say they would eventually like to make their business into a chain.

The Climbing Cafe will open sometime in July.

