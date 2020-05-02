Crews working serious accident involving semi on I-70

Clay County, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working to gather more information about a crash on Interstate 70 Saturday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, the accident involved a semi and a car near mile marker 20 and in Clay County.
While working the scene, an officer was rear-ended. That officer was taken to the hospital.
News 10 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.
