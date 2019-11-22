Crews work to rescue potentially trapped 18-year-old inside Waveland grain bin

WAVELAND, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews in Montogomery County, Indiana are on the scene of an incident involving a grain bin.

According to the Montogomery County Sheriff, emergency crews were called to Ramsay Farms in Waveland just before noon.

Police say they believe an 18-year-old is trapped inside of a grain bin.

Emergency crews are working to empty the contents of the bin to rescue the person potentially inside.

So far, no names have been released.