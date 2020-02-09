Crews work to put out heavy smoke and flames at West Terre Haute home

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews battled a house fire in Vigo County Sunday evening.
This is a developing story and we are working to gather more information.
Here's what we know so far.
It started around 9:30 Sunday night.
That's on Johnson Avenue in West Terre Haute.
There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic when our crew got to the house.
News 10 is working to learn what caused the fire.
We will bring you updates when they become available.
