VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews in Vigo County worked to put out a car fire Saturday evening.
It happened near Cook Road south of Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
It happened just after 10 o'clock Saturday night.
Vigo County dispatchers tell News 10 the fire started after a car overheated.
One person was treated for minor burns.
We're told crews will be working in this area for the next hour.
Related Content
- Crews work to put out car fire in Vigo County
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Fire crews respond to southern Vigo County fire
- Crews respond to house fire in southern Vigo County
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects
- Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County
- Vigo County road crews getting set for winter weather event
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
- Crews mow grass at dangerous Vigo County roundabout
Scroll for more content...