Crews work to put out car fire in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews in Vigo County worked to put out a car fire Saturday evening.

It happened near Cook Road south of Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

It happened just after 10 o'clock Saturday night.

Vigo County dispatchers tell News 10 the fire started after a car overheated.

One person was treated for minor burns.

We're told crews will be working in this area for the next hour.