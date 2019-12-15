Clear
Crews work to prepare roads as winter weather moves in, ISP offers safe driving tips

With winter weather moving into the Wabash Valley, here's some tips to help keep you safe out on the roadways.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews across the valley are working right now to keep roads clear.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has deployed yellow salt trucks in the Terre Haute area.

INDOT said a full crew is coming in at midnight to plow and treat US and state routes, as well as interstates.

It can take two to three hours to complete one route.

If you do have to drive in this weather, remember to slow down.

We caught up with Indiana State Police.

Sergeant Matt Ames said if you don't have to get out, stay inside.

If you do decide to drive, he said slow down, give yourself more time to stop at lights and signs and do not follow too closely.

It's also important to remember bridges tend to freeze before other areas, so take your time.

If you are in an accident, Sergeant Ames said stay in your car, call 911, tell the dispatcher where you are and if anyone is hurt.

Bottom line, he said if you do not feel comfortable driving in snow and ice you should just stay home.

It's not worth your life.

