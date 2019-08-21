Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Health and Human Services Project on the campus of Indiana State Univesity continues.

ISU's Bryan Duncan told us crews are busy putting in a new sidewalk, replacing the old chainlink fence with ornamental metal fencing, building new retaining walls, and creating a tree row.

In the end, it will create a major enhancement to the campus' entrance.

We've also received questions about a round-about going in at 3rd and Chestnut.

That was on ISU's master plan around 10-years ago.

Duncan told us that is no longer in the works, however, officials are looking at some sort of crossing in that area.

As for other construction projects on campus, he told us the Hulman Center will remain under renovation for the next year or so.

After the Hulman Center, Dreiser Hall is the next major state-funded capital project in the works.