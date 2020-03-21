Crews work to disinfect local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, efforts are underway to keep homes and businesses clean so people can stay healthy.

Crews worked inside the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

A Servpro crew fogged the building with a disinfectant.

You can see them in their suits with sprayers.

We asked about the effectiveness of a treatment like this.

"The CDC doesn't know what is and isn't killing the virus at this point in time, so right now this is all just being proactive and cautious and trying to limit all possibilities," said Chad Overton.

Overton said the demand for Servpro services has gone up dramatically as people do whatever they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus.