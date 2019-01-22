Crews work to dig out vehicles that slide off of interstate during winter weather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say winter weather over the weekend caused hundreds of accidents and slide-offs in Indiana.
On Tuesday, crews were busy clearing vehicles from Interstate 70.
State police told us they have dealt with 318 slide-offs.
Drivers could still see some of that leftover wreckage on Tuesday.
Our crews caught video of some of the clean-up happening on the interstate.
Crews were digging out a semi that had slid off the road.
One lane of traffic was closed for about two hours while for the clean-up.
Police say unsafe speed was the most common cause for the accidents during the severe weather.
