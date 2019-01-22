Crews work to dig out vehicles that slide off of interstate during winter weather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say winter weather over the weekend caused hundreds of accidents and slide-offs in Indiana.

On Tuesday, crews were busy clearing vehicles from Interstate 70.

State police told us they have dealt with 318 slide-offs.

Drivers could still see some of that leftover wreckage on Tuesday.

Our crews caught video of some of the clean-up happening on the interstate.

Crews were digging out a semi that had slid off the road.

One lane of traffic was closed for about two hours while for the clean-up.

Police say unsafe speed was the most common cause for the accidents during the severe weather.