Crews work to clean downtown Terre Haute after Blues Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 20th year of Blues at the Crossroads wrapped up Sunday morning in Terre Haute.

Acts from all around the country and from right here in the Wabash Valley take center stage at the event each year.

Thousands of people made their way to the valley to see these acts perform this weekend.

News 10 caught up with crews Sunday as they were hard at work cleaning up after the weekend fun.

Crews said this year wasn't as bad as past years when it comes to trash, but it's still a lot of work to get the streets cleaned and back open to the public.

"We have a dumpster over there. We have trash cans all around the parking lots. Some people just don't.. they just don't use them. I don't understand why. They're right there, so just throw the stuff away," said Jamison Delaney.

Although the fun has wrapped up this year, folks said they are already looking forward to next year's fun.