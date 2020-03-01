Crews work to battle house fire in Rosedale

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in Rosedale, Indiana.
This is in Parke County on Elm Street.
Family members tell our crew on scene, everyone got out of the house safely, but a cat died in the fire.
Details are few at this time, but News 10 is working to gather more information for you.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
