Crews work to battle house fire in Rosedale

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in Rosedale, Indiana.

This is in Parke County on Elm Street.

Family members tell our crew on scene, everyone got out of the house safely, but a cat died in the fire.

Details are few at this time, but News 10 is working to gather more information for you.

This is a developing story that will be updated.