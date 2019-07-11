Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County parks leaders are preparing to begin a major project.
We've already told you about a restoration project at Fowler Park.
That project includes lower Ruble Lake about five or six feet and restoring Irishman's Bridge.
While the lake is lowered, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be renovating the fish population.
Officials say they will get rid of the invasive and undesirable fish species in the lake.
They'll take the fish they want to keep to another lake in the county.
DNR says it is a great chance to do this project.
Crews hope to start to remove the fish in August.
The Fowle Park Beach has been closed to accommodate for the projects.
