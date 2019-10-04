Crews turn off power in parts of Terre Haute as dump truck gets tangled in power lines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people were in the dark on Friday after a dump truck got tangled in some power lines.
It happened on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.
We are still working to learn more about what exactly happened, but we do know it happened around 4:00 p.m.
Crews told us they had to turn off power to parts of the area for a short time.
