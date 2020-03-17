Crews to start work on mile-long Vigo County pedestrian bridge this week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded $6.6 million for a Vigo County pedestrian bridge.
The over one-mile long bridge will connect Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. It will have a 10-foot clear space for walking or biking across.
There will also be an area to overlook the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area.
The project is expected to be wrapped by October of 2021.
INDOT says lane closures for construction will start as early as this week on eastbound U.S. 150.
