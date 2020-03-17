Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crews to start work on mile-long Vigo County pedestrian bridge this week

The over one-mile long bridge will connect Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. It will have a 10-foot clear space for walking or biking across

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded $6.6 million for a Vigo County pedestrian bridge.

The over one-mile long bridge will connect Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. It will have a 10-foot clear space for walking or biking across.

There will also be an area to overlook the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area.

The project is expected to be wrapped by October of 2021.

INDOT says lane closures for construction will start as early as this week on eastbound U.S. 150.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's our city, it's our responsibility,' Local church cancels annual event due to Coronavirus

Image

Tuesday: Clouds in the morning, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 54°

Image

Austin Petrillo

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Local daycare seeing increased demand

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man