CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice some delays in your commute next week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced traffic changes to U.S. 40 in Clay County.

The changes to the highway are happening between Knightsville and Harmony.

Next week, the four-lane section of U.S. 40 between Belle Street and 200 East will go down to one lane in each direction.