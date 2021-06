TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city officials say work will begin on several railroad crossings in the city starting Tuesday.

CSX will work to replace multiple crossings. Officials say all crossings are expected to reopen this weekend. See the full schedule from the city below:

Tuesday 6/15:

25th St.

Wednesday 6/16

Ash St.

8th Ave.

13th/7th Ave.

6th Ave.

Elm St.

Thursday: 6/17

8th St.

6th St.

5th St.

1st St.

3rd St.