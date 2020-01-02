Crews start work on new Vigo County Jail property

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is officially underway at the new Vigo County Jail property.
Construction crews have started creating a new road. It'll lead back to where the new building will eventually be.
LINK | PLAINTIFFS' ATTORNEY IN JAIL LAWSUIT SAYS RECENT HEARING SHOULD BE A 'COME TO JESUS MOMENT' FOR THE COUNTY
The current jail is at the center of a federal lawsuit. A judge said its conditions are unconstitutional.
The new location is the back portion of the former Stu's Golf Course.
The new facility will feature space for 500 beds and space for a rehabilitation center.
