Crews start work on Clay County resurfacing project

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers started a resurfacing project in Clay County on Monday.

It will take place on U.S. 40 through Knightsville and Harmony.

That's according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Crews will be patching the road and updating curb ramps to make them ADA compliant.

INDOT says the project is expected to be wrapped up by mid-September.