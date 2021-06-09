Crews start set-up for Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Special Olympics Summer Games are making their way back to the Wabash Valley.

On Wednesday, crews began getting prepared for the athletes. Our crews were there as offenders and staff from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility worked to set up bocce ball courts. Twelve courts will be used in the Summer Games.

A manager with Sports Programs tells us some of these athletes haven't competed since the 2019 games. He's excited to get athletes back together.

"I think the biggest thing this year is getting our athletes all back together...or most of them back together, in one place. So, they can kind of feel at home. And see all of their friends that maybe they haven't seen in a while," Patrick Kozlowski said.

The Summer Games will take place all weekend long. The competition gets underway on Friday.