TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Road crews started on a major project on Terre Haute's north side.

Lafayette Avenue is now closed from 25th Street to Haythorne Avenue.

The project is expected to last more than 40 days.

It is the first phase of an $8 million project designed to add a turn lane, sidewalks, and improve storm damage.

All of the businesses are still accessible by 25th Street or Haythorne Avenue.

They are anticipating a great improvement once it is finished.