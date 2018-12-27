Clear

Crews start demolition process of Kat-a-Korner Diner after fire

On Thursday, crews started the process of tearing down a Sullivan County restaurant destroyed by a fire.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

It was the first step in the process to rebuild the Kat-a-Korner Diner.

The fire happened last month.

A demolition crew brought the building down piece by piece.

The restaurant's owner, Fred Richey, is working on the new design plans.

But he said he's ready to get to work, knowing how important it is to move forward.

"When I first thought about buying a place, I did my homework on the community...but I just scratched the surface of what this place meant to everyone around here," Richey said.

People in the area call the diner a community staple.

"It's a place for socialization also, not just a place to eat. Everyone comes down there and talks...see, I'd have to move away if I didn't reopen the Kat-a-Korner," Richey joked.

He told us he hopes to be open by late spring.

A big obstacle right now is the weather.

He told us it will be hard to pour the concrete foundation with snow and freezing temperatures.

