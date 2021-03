VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to prepare for roadwork in Vigo County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning a patch and resurfacing project for US 40.

The impacted area runs from where the road turns into Wabash Avenue to the west junction with State Road 340.

It's a $3.7 million project.

Crews will close one lane in the area where they will be working. The project is expected to be wrapped up in mid-July.