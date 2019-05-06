Crews set to pave a three-mile stretch of Tabortown Road

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A paving project on Tabortown Road in Vigo County started on Monday.
Tabortown will be paved from 40 to 42.
That's a three-mile stretch.
Terre Haute leaders say the project should take no longer than three days, weather permitting.
