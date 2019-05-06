Clear

Crews set to pave a three-mile stretch of Tabortown Road

A paving project on Tabortown Road in Vigo County started on Monday.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A paving project on Tabortown Road in Vigo County started on Monday.

Tabortown will be paved from 40 to 42.

That's a three-mile stretch.

Terre Haute leaders say the project should take no longer than three days, weather permitting.

