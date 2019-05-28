Crews set to fully remove Fowler Park covered bridge for repairs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some changes are coming to the covered bridge at Fowler Park in Terre Haute.

Crews are working to repair the bridge.

Vigo County park leaders say it is no longer safe for people to use.

The lake will be lowered four and a half feet as part of the project.

The bridge will be moved to be repaired.

The state will also come in and restock the lake during the project.

Leaders say renovations will make the bridge for another 70 to 80 years.