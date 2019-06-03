Crews set to close roads and parking lots around ISU ahead of Special Olympics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the Special Olympics in Indiana get another day closer, organizers of the Terre Haute event have already started closing off areas in preparation.

Parking lot 14, between Chestnut and Cherry along 4th Street, is already closed.

On June 7, workers will close 1st Street from Sycamore to Eagle Streets.

They will also close Chestnut Street from the west pay lot entrance to 3rd Street.

The closures will last through June 9.