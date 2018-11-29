Crews set to close I-70 lane for 'deep patching'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lane on Interstate 70 in Vigo County will be closed starting Thursday night.
Crews are set to close the right eastbound lane near the nine-mile marker.
That's between the two Terre Haute exits, just east of the Sidebender Road Bridge.
Transportation officials will be deep patching an area.
They plan to start on Thursday night after 11:00, with the goal to be done by Friday at noon.
