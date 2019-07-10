Clear

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

If you are looking to take a quick dip, you won't be able to do that at Fowler Park after Wednesday.

Vigo County officials are closing Fowler Park Beach on Thursday, July 11.

Vigo County officials are closing Fowler Park Beach on Thursday, July 11.

Crews are set to start the renovation of the Irishman Bridge.

It's a covered bridge at Fowler Park.

To do the work, crews will have to lower the lake.

By the time the project is over, improvements will include a renovated bridge, fresh sand, and shower house improvements.

Vigo County officials are giving you a chance to learn more about the parks department's ongoing projects.

They will hold an informal meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fowler Park Log Barn.

