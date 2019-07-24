TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on the soon-to-be convention center in downtown Terre Haute.
It will take place, rain or shine on Wabash Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets on Friday, September 6.
The bids for the project came in below budget.
Only the parking garage for the new hotel came in over budget.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board and adjacent property owners have been in talks to help make that parking garage more affordable.
The convention center is expected to open in the spring of 2021.
Related Content
- Crews set to break ground on new convention center in September
- Officials hope to break ground on new convention center this summer
- Crews break ground on new pool in Marshall, Illinois
- Crews break ground on new hotel at Crane Technology Park
- Crews break ground on new Vermillion County Fairground grandstand
- Construction company selection for convention center project
- CIB meets to discuss convention center design
- One step closer to a Convention Center
- Commissioners approve funding for convention center
- City council approves convention center funding plan
Scroll for more content...