Clear

Crews set to break ground on new convention center in September

We now know when crews plan to break ground on the soon-to-be convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on the soon-to-be convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

It will take place, rain or shine on Wabash Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets on Friday, September 6.

The bids for the project came in below budget.

Only the parking garage for the new hotel came in over budget.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board and adjacent property owners have been in talks to help make that parking garage more affordable.

The convention center is expected to open in the spring of 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
More sun, nice days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Image

7.24 AM Wx

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

Image

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Image

Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

Image

"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge de

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather