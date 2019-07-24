Crews set to break ground on new convention center in September

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on the soon-to-be convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

It will take place, rain or shine on Wabash Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets on Friday, September 6.

The bids for the project came in below budget.

Only the parking garage for the new hotel came in over budget.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board and adjacent property owners have been in talks to help make that parking garage more affordable.

The convention center is expected to open in the spring of 2021.