Crews search rubble of abandoned Terre Haute house fire following reports that someone may have been inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute fire is under investigation as crews work to make sure nobody was inside.

The fire happened at a vacant house on Beech Street on Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They received reports that someone might have still been inside.

By the time crews got there, they were unable to enter the building to search. Now, crews are working to search the rubble to see if they can find a body.

Officials told News 10 the cause of the fire is under investigation, and no utilities were turned in in the house.

abanded