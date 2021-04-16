Crews search for 64-year-old man after boat found overturned in Wabash River

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say crews are trying to find a missing man after his boat was found overturned in the Wabash River.

Around 2:40 Friday afternoon, dispatchers received a 911 call from Duke Energy workers. The workers told dispatchers they found fishing equipment and later an overturned boat floating down the Wabash River southeast of Cayuga.

Right now, police are not releasing the identity of the person they are searching for so family members can be updated on what's happening.

Officials did say the person they are looking for is a 64-year-old man from Danville, Illinois.

Crews from several departments are working to locate the man.