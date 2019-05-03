TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The iconic Clabber Girl sign is whole once again.
Crews removed the sign around Thanksgiving to be restored.
We caught crews putting the clock up on the top of the sign on Friday.
Project leaders say it took some extra time because of the wet ground.
The new paint on the sign will help it better withstand the elements.
Related Content
- Crews return clock to Clabber Girl sign on Wabash Avenue
- Work starts to restore historic Clabber Girl sign
- Clabber Girl continues holiday tradition on Saturday
- Clabber Girl hosts Valentine's Day event
- Clabber Girl honored at Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon
- Making Christmas goodies at the Clabber Girl Bake Shop
- 80-year-old Clabber Girl billboard to receive a facelift
- Clabber Girl sign on city's east side starts going back up
- More downtown parking available on Wabash Avenue
- Locals raise concern over Wabash and Blakley Avenue intersection
Scroll for more content...