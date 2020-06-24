Crews respond to serious early morning crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police and fire crews were called to a serious crash Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 6:12 a.m. At 2800 South 9 1/2 Street on the city's south side.

Scanner traffic reported that a car had crashed into a house and was on fire.

A person was reportedly still inside that vehicle.

Our crew arrived to the scene around 6:30.

They confirm that a car had crashed into a home and was upside down.

News 10's Jordan Kudisch reported smelling a strong, unidentified odor at the scene.

News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.