Crews respond to multiple house fires in West Lafayette neighborhood

Crews are responding to multiple structure fires near Lindberg Village in West Lafayette.

Jul 12, 2019 5:20 PM
Jul 12, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: WLFI Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire crews responded to multiple structure fires near Lindberg Village Friday afternoon.

According to officials, multiple agencies responded to the fires and are now under control. Red Cross and the Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency were on site to help those who have had their homes damaged.

According to a neighbor, the fire started around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. He heard a big boom was heard before he came outside to find five houses in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

