Crews respond to house fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local firefighters battled both fire and cold temperatures on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on South Hutchinson Street in Terre Haute.

It happened just after 6:30.

News 10 spoke with homeowners on the scene.

They say the fire started in the garage.

The family says they evacuated after they noticed smoke in their family room.

The fire destroyed the garage, two cars and the back half of the house.

The cold temperatures could have played a factor in battling this fire.