Crews respond to house fire in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Reports of a house fire Monday morning triggered several volunteer fire departments to respond.
The call was around 8-o'clock.
It was on Deer Run Drive in Vigo County.
There was a lot of billowing smoke coming from the home.
We're working to learn more information.
News 10 reached out to the Seelyville Fire Department for more details.
We have not yet heard back.
