Crews respond to gas leak in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency and utility crews are responding to a gas leak in West Terre Haute.

According to firefighters, the gas leak was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the post office. Vectren tells News 10 a third-party construction crew inadvertently hit a gas line while working. Five customers lost service.

Duke Energy has also responded and shut off power in the area, which has been blocked off to traffic.

The area of the nearby school has been declared safe by officials.

Vectren says service should be restored soon.