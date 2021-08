TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Two people are recovering after a fire at a Terre Haute nursing home.

It happened at around 7:30 Thursday night at Meadows Manor North.

That's on North 7th Street.

Firefighters believe lightning started it in the attic

Smoke filled the long term care hallway of the facility.

Firefighters and staff worked quickly to safely evacuate all the residents.

Twenty-four residents were evacuated with two people taken to the hospital.

Damage was contained to one hallway.