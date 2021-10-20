Crews respond to fire at Terre Haute Regional Airport hangar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

News 10 first heard the call come across the scanner just before 11:00 Wednesday morning.

When our crew arrived, they said the fire appeared to be out.

According to scanner reports, when crews arrived there was smoke coming from the building. They went on to say because of the nature of the fire - crews couldn't use normal water to fight it and requested special chemicals.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information a soon as it becomes available.