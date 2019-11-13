VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were called to a house fire in Vigo County Wednesday night.
It happened just before 6:30 at a home on 644 North Chamberlain Street.
Fire officials told us the fire started inside of the basement. Everyone was able to get out safely.
Related Content
- Crews respond to Vigo County house fire
- Crews respond to house fire in southern Vigo County
- Fire crews respond to southern Vigo County fire
- Crews respond to semi fire
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
- Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Crews respond to multiple house fires in West Lafayette neighborhood
Scroll for more content...